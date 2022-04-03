Liberia: President Weah Sends Ramadan Tidings to Liberian Muslims, Urges Them to Pray for Peace, Reconciliation

Saturday, 2nd April 2022

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has Beseeched the Muslim Community of Liberia to continue to pray for peace and national reconciliation during this month of Ramadan.

Liberian Muslims are expected to join Muslims around the world for the observance of this year's Ramadan which starts on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and ends early next month.

In a Special Statement issued Friday, April 1, 2022 ahead of the month-long period of fasting and prayers, President Weah described peace and reconciliation as indispensably cardinal to sustainable development and social cohesion.

The President told Muslims of Liberia: "As you embark upon your month-long religious obligation of fasting, let me congratulate you on this noble undertaking, which is one of the five pillars of Islam."

He encouraged Liberians to continue to look up to Allah in prayers and supplications for healing of the nation amid current global economic challenges.

He also entreated that Allah should give Muslims strength as they endeavor to fast for this holy month of Ramadan.

