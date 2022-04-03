Kenya: Uhuru, 7 Ministers in Nairobi's Pipeline for a Church Service At Aic

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was in Nairobi's Pipeline area on Sunday for a church service at the African Inland Church (AIC) located off Outer Ring Road.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by a host of Cabinet Secretary including Fred Matiangi (Interior), Prof George Magoha (Education), Monica Juma (Energy) Faridah Karoney (Lands), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Eugene Wamalwa (Defence).

The size of the President's entourage raised eyebrows with those present at the church indicating his delegation consisted well over twenty State officials.

It later emerged President Kenyatta was invited to launch the AIC Pipeline Church Education Complex, an institution which according to State House has a student population of 800, and which upon completion will have capacity of 1,400 students.