Kenya: Uhuru, 7 Ministers in Nairobi's Pipeline for a Church Service At Aic

3 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was in Nairobi's Pipeline area on Sunday for a church service at the African Inland Church (AIC) located off Outer Ring Road.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by a host of Cabinet Secretary including Fred Matiangi (Interior), Prof George Magoha (Education), Monica Juma (Energy) Faridah Karoney (Lands), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Eugene Wamalwa (Defence).

The size of the President's entourage raised eyebrows with those present at the church indicating his delegation consisted well over twenty State officials.

It later emerged President Kenyatta was invited to launch the AIC Pipeline Church Education Complex, an institution which according to State House has a student population of 800, and which upon completion will have capacity of 1,400 students.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X