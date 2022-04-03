Somalia: Somali National Army Special Forces of Danab Kill 7 Al-Shabab Militants, Seize Cache of Weapons

3 April 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army SNA special commandos (Danab) has killed 7 Alshabab militants in a security operation near Wasil town in Mudug region,

During operation, the Army captured 2 injured militants, 4 IEDs, 4

riffles and vehicle, SNA Chief, Ge.Odawa confirmed.

Somali National Army has in the recent days intensified sting operations against the insurgents across the country as the Horn of Africa Nation grapples with the conclusion of Parliamentary elections which started in mid last year.

Several Alshabab militants have also been surrendering to the Army in the recent weeks whilst decrying about the problems the terror group poses to the innocent civilians.

