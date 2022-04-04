Nigeria: Blaming Film-Makers for Ritual Killings Ignorant, Parochial - Coalition

The Coalition of Theatre Arts Associations, Ogun State, has condemned those blaming the upsurge in ritual killings on theatre practitioners, saying they are "parochial and ignorant."

The Chairman of the coalition, Yinka Ola-Williams, said this in Abeokuta, the State capital, while speaking with newsmen during the World Theatre Day celebration.

The celebration themed "Theatre and culture: an antidote for political, socio economy and sustainable development," attracted actors and upcoming ones who showcased their talents.

Speaking on the rising ritual killings in Ogun and other parts of the country, Ola-Williams regretted that despite the efforts of movie makers to correct the ill narratives, Nigerians still blame the industry for the recurring incidents.

He cautioned the society to stop celebrating and respecting people with ill-gotten wealth, even as he said the only solution to the spate of ritual killings is for religious leaders and politicians to stop glorifying wealth.

"We are not blaming politicians who are dangling money all around and pastors and Imams who are preaching wealth. The perpetrators of ritual killings are products of the society, this are young people so we should be taking about employment for the young ones.

"The only solution is that people should stop respecting people with ill-gotten wealth, you don't celebrate them. In our churches and mosques, people who are rich are asked to sit on the front row because of the money the religious leader collects from them."

Earlier, the State President of Theatre Art Practitioners Theatre Arts & Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Owolabi Ajasa, stressed that Nollywood movies and produced to promote sanity in the society and not to imbibe immorality in the audience.

He said, "Those alleging that they learn ritual killings from our movies, why can't they learn from our movies shun rituals and other evils in the society."