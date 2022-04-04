Nigeria: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti Miss Out At the Grammys

Hopes of another historic win at the Grammys for Nigerian music were dashed as nominated Nigerian musicians did not clinch any win at the 64th Grammy Awards. Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, Femi and Made Kuti were nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Album categories at the Grammys. However, Brooklyn-based Pakistani music composer and vocalist Arooj Aftab edged out Wizkid and Tems as well as Femi and Made Kuti to emerge winner of the Best Global Music Performance award. It is a first-time win for the artist.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Angelique Kidjo took home her 4th Grammy award for her album 'Mother Nature'.

Nigerians have expressed displeasure at the loss of music acts on social media, particularly on Twitter. Wizkid who is among the trending topics on the micro-blogging site has his fans lauding him and his efforts even if he lost out on the Grammys. The 'Daddy Yo' crooner shared the Grammy spotlight last year with American music superstar Beyoncé for their song 'Brown Skin Girl' while Burna Boy took home the award for the revamped Best Global Music Album for 'Twice as Tall'.

The live event of the Grammys will be hosted by South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, and have a lineup of artists that will be performing later tonight. They include Jon Batiste who leads this year's nomination as well as Carrie Underwood and John Legend among others.