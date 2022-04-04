Nigeria: Obasanjo - Security Challenges Have Overwhelmed Buhari's Govt, Nigerians No Longer Safe Anywhere

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said security challenges have overwhelmed the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this while reacting to the recent attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja train with no fewer than seven persons confirmed dead and 21 passengers missing.

Obasanjo said the development had shown that Nigerians were not safe anywhere - in vehicles, on the train or on aircraft.

He said the country was in a very serious situation.

The former president spoke at his residence, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams, and his team.

Obasanjo expressed concern that Nigerians "are no longer safe on the road, on the train and at the airport," calling for a concerted effort of stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

The former president said the present regime had been overwhelmed by the situation, but Nigerians must not allow the situation to overwhelm the country.

He however, cautioned Nigerians not to allow themselves to be overwhelmed by the security challenges.

He said, "So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say 'you're welcome'. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

"A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe on the train, you are not safe at the airport, shows a very serious situation.

"I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria."

He, however, wished Williams well in the pursuit of his presidential ambition.

In his remarks, Williams flanked by House of Representatives aspirants from Plateau and Imo States, said he visited Obasanjo for consultation on his presidential ambition.

He described Obasanjo as a leader who is passionate about the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The young presidential aspirant said he was on a mission to "rescue Nigeria".