Nigeria: Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Made Lose to Angelique Kidjo At Grammys 2022

Afrobeat star, Femi Kuti, his son, Made Kuti and Wizkid, have lost out of the race to win a Grammy at the 64th edition at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas.

The trio lost out in the two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.

While the Nigerian music stars lost to Arooj Aftab for her single 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Music Performance, Angelique Kidjo won the Best Global Music Album.

During her acceptance speech, Kidjo appreciated young Africans that have continued to collaborate with her to promote the continent to the world.

In 2021, Wizkid got his first Grammy award for a feature on Beyonce's song, 'Brown Skin Girl,' while Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category after losing out in 2020.