Kenya: Maseno Bishop Urges Nyando Residents to Uphold Peace During Polls

Maseno — Residents of Awasi in Nyando Sub-County have been asked to uphold peace during this election period as a step towards enhancing security in the area.

The Bishop of Anglican Church in Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Maseno East Dr. Joshua Owiti noted that peace was paramount for the security and for economic development of the area and the nation as a whole and asked the residents not to allow leaders to disrupt their peace.

"Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs make sure that nobody is in Awasi to bring disturbance," he said.

The Bishop asked the youths to resist any politician out to use them to disrupt peace in the area saying it was the youth who would lose out and not the leaders.

He was speaking at Ayucha primary school grounds during a games tournament organized by the church with the aim of propagating peace amongst the youths in the area. The teams were drawn from Nyando and Muhoroni sub-counties.

They displayed football, volleyball and tug of peace matches with the theme 'Peace".

Bishop Owiti pointed out that the government invests heavily on structures aimed at enhancing security and asked the youths to reciprocate by advocating for peace amongst themselves.

He said that as a church they were advocating for peace in the families, to the villages, at the national level and with the neighbouring communities for purposes of co-existence.

Bishop Owiti asked leaders who will be vying for various seats to ensure that the nomination exercise is well managed in preparation for the elections to be held in August this year.

The teams were awarded with uniforms, and a trophy for the winning team. - Kna