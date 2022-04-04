Kenya: President Kenyatta Pays Glowing Tribute to Lady Justice Njoki Ndung'u's Father

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday eulogised the late Mzee Henry Rodgers Ndung'u as a kind, firm and gentle individual who mentored a generation of successful Kenyan professionals.

Mzee Ndung'u, father to Lady Justice Njoki Ndung'u of the Supreme Court of Kenya, passed away on 24th March this year aged 86 years.

In a condolence message read on his behalf by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta during a memorial service of the late Mzee Ndung'u at St. Francis ACK Karen, the President mourned the departed as "a consummate professional whose long and illustrious career in the public and private sectors was an inspiration to many".

"Those of us who were blessed to engage with him and learn from his feet as a father-figure, will forever remember the Late Mzee Ndungu as a kind, firm and gentle soul; who despite his incisive wit and brilliance was always patient and humble," the President said.

Besides his great personality, President Kenyatta said Mzee Ndungu will be remembered for professional exploits and successes.

"His brilliance and leadership qualities saw him rise to senior positions within Kenya and also abroad. Mzee Ndungu was a candle that was not satisfied with just burning bright but instead he took every opportunity to light other candles, and to help them shine just as brightly," the President eulogised the Ndung'u family patriarch.

President Kenyatta added that the late Mzee Ndung'u, whose body was cremated on Friday, had mentored hundreds of professionals during his long public and private sector service.

"As a leader, he mentored all those under his supervision; and many of those rose to become celebrated public servants or distinguished private sector players. It is for this reason that even as we lay him to rest today, his flame is not truly extinguished, as it will forever burn brightly in the form of all those he mentored and moulded into greatness," the President said.

"We can attest to Mzee Ndungu's legacy all around us; especially in his family. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather; Mzee cherished his family and he is the foundation of the success that is evident in it.

"The values that defined his life, integrity, faithful service to the nation and to others, and striving for excellence; are evident in the two generations of great Kenyans that he has bequeathed us. May we all preserve and hand down to younger generations the exemplary values that Mzee exemplified," the President mourned.

The Head of State prayed to God to grant the late Mzee Ndung'u's widow Mama Maria Njeri Ndungu, their children and grandchildren, the strength and peace to overcome the loss of their family patriarch.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also spoke at the memorial service, eulogized the late Mzee Ndung'u as a patriot who excelled in and valued education, made immense contributions in the private sector and helped set up Kenya's governance structures at independence.