Kenya: Government Urged to Deal With Cartels Behind Fuel Shortage

Kisumu — The government has been challenged to deal firmly with cartels in the energy sector, causing artificial shortage of oil, so as to have petrol prices increased.

Ugenya Member of Parliament, David Ochieng, said it was high time that Parliament, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Competition Authority of Kenya took up the matter and save Kenyans from the current fuel crisis.

Speaking in Ugenya, Ochieng who presided over the distribution of maize seeds to his constituents, said the country had enough stock of fuel, but cartels had colluded to cause artificial shortage.

"I want to request Parliament, Directorate of criminal investigations and the Competition Authority of Kenya that we must kick-out the cartels denying Kenyans freedom to go about their daily businesses because they are hoarding fuel so that they may increase prices," said the MP, who is also the Party Leader of the Movement for Development and Growth.

Ochieng said Kenyans will not accept to be fleeced by the cartels, adding that he will take up the matter in Parliament, to have key petroleum players summoned for questioning.

The Legislator called on the Competition Authority to cancel the licenses of fuel vendors hoarding the commodity.

"We must single them out, ensure that we know who is hoarding fuel and revoke and withdraw their licenses," said the MP.

Ochieng's statement comes in the wake of a biting fuel shortage in various parts of the country, with long queues of potential buyers being reported in Siaya and Bondo.

The few petrol stations that had the commodity in Siaya County were restricting motorists to a maximum of fuel worth Sh1,500. - Kna