Kenya: Kositany, Sudi Say Probe on Odinga Chopper Incident Politically-Motivated

Nairobi — Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and Soi's Caleb Kositany have distanced themselves from the attack directed on Raila Odinga and his entourage on Friday in Uasin Gishu saying the claims are politically motivated.

The two legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto who are expected to appear at the DCI Regional Office in Rift Valley on Sunday in connection with the attack, said they had nothing to do with Friday's incident which saw Odinga's chopper pelted with stones by rowdy youth.

Sudi expressed alarm over what he termed biasness of the investigative authorities in the country wondering why similar violent incidences directed against DP Ruto and his allies have not been investigated.

"I want to remind the IG and all those in charge of security in our country. When Atwoli said that William Ruto will not be in the ballot, nobody summoned him, when George Aladwa stood and said many people will shed blood for Raila to become the president, no action was taken against him," he said.

He added, "During the by-election in Kibera, there was a lot of violence, police were all over when Babu Owino and the company were disrupting us which saw me personally being chased away from the area, nothing was done.

"When we held another by-election in London Ward in Nakuru, the same thing happened and no one was asked anything and all the perpetrators are from the other side of the political divide."

The legislator also pointed out the incidences in Kenol when two children were killed as a result of violence and the attack on DP Ruto and his entourage was targeted by rowdy youth, the incidences he said have never been investigated and action taken.

He added that he has been on the fore front in preaching peace in his area including holding meetings with religious leaders pointing out that he "understands too well the cost of violence."

"I want to categorically tell the people of Uasin Gishu, Eldoret, Rift Valley and Kenyans at large that all these issues are politically driven," Sudi said.

Kositany on his side said that they are ready to answer any questions from the DCI saying they have always advocated for peace while engaging with their supporters.

"We are heading to Nakuru to listen to this nonsense because it is purely nonsense and whatever they want to do we are ready for it because Sudi and I are innocent. We are now under state capture and they are ready to tell a lie. Am even shocked that Junet would tell such lies during the Holy month of Ramadhan," Kositany said.

He lauded DP Ruto for apologizing to Odinga pointing out that Kenyans are awake to the current happenings adding that the country will be liberated on August 9.

"Am going to tell Kenyans that the true liberation of Kenyans is on August 9. All those who have been claiming to be fighting for liberation were pretenders we never knew. They were just pretenders same monkey same trees maybe different trees but the monkeys are the same," he said.

The two legislators were summoned alongside the Speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly David Kiplagat.