Kenya: Classy AFC Leopards Shred Police to Pieces aat Nyayo

Nairobi — AFC Leopards put up a classy show, thrashing Kenya Police FC 3-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Patrick Aussems' charges finally turned a run of four consecutive draws to wins.

Victor Omune put up a superb show, scoring one and assisting another in a 2-0 first half lead while John Mark Makwatta scored a superb third in the second half.

Leopards didn't show a sign missing previous four first team players. Collins Shichenje has moved to Sweden, Marvin Nabwire and Dan Musamali are in Police training while Washington Munene missed with injury.

But Ingwe were flawless and classy in their approach, with John Mark Makwatta, Omune and Cliff Nyakeya handed starts, clearly showing why head coach Patrick Aussems was crying for their presence in the opening few games of the second leg.

Police had the first two efforts at goal, Duke Abuya seeing his shot slide just wide while Clifton Miheso had one rise just above the bar, both from distance.

But Ingwe were cautious in their approach, stuck to their shape and rarely panicked.

They broke the deadlock on the quarter hour mark when Omune tapped in from inside the box. A brilliant passing move saw Lewis Bandi skip away on the left before slicing a low cross that Omune finished.

The duo almost combined for the second goal in same manner in the 37th minute, but this time he placed his cross just a few centimetres behind Omune who was rushing into the six yard area.

Four minutes later though, Leopards had the second goal from the same channel.

A quick change of passes saw Bandi play to Makwatta who in turn slid Omune through, the striker skipping over Musa Mohammed before cutting back a cross that Mukangula controlled and calmly slotted home.

In the second half, Police coach Sammy Omollo made changes, Clinton Kinanga coming on for Miheso while in defense, Harun Shakava was hauled off for Charles Ouma, with Duncan Otieno dropping back to centre back, the new boy coming into midfield.

In the 53rd minute, Kinanga almost paid off his substitution with a goal when he picked the ball behind the defense, but his shot was saved by Levis Opiyo.

On the other end off a counter, Omune almost scored his second but his rasping shot from the right was saved by the keeper.

Two minutes later, Leopards were 3-0 up and surely game over for Police.

A beautiful team play saw Nyakeya fly on his wings on the right before swinging an inviting cross into the box, Makwatta scoring against his parent club with a beautiful overhead kick.

Police were stunned and out of sorts, as the young Leopards side showed them who is boss.

Police would throw bodies forward as they sought for a goal with Tedian Esilaba twice clearing off the line while Opiyo made another good save to deny Kinanga.

Ingwe comfortably managed the game to cash in on the three points while Omollo suffered his first defeat in three matches as Police boss.