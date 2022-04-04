Rwanda: Giancarlo Davite Finishes 5th in Africa Rally Championship

Rwandan rally ace Giancarlo Davite finished in 5th place at the African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally in Kenya on Sunday, April 3.

In his Mitsubishi 10 RC2, the Italy-born Rwandan driver finished the race in 02:42:19.2, behind Kenyan Karan Patel who won the race, Zambia's Leroy Gomes who was the second, and Kenya's Jasmeet Chana and Jeremy Wahome in the third and fourth place respectively.

Patel, a Nairobi-based businessman, driving a Ford Fiesta R2, and navigated by Tauseef Khan won the race for the first time in his rallying career despite suffering a broken drive shaft on Day One.

Results:

1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta) 02:26:55.4

2. Leroy Gomes/Urshlla Gomes (Ford Fiesta) 02:30:08.6

3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 02:30:51.0

4. Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta) 02:39:56.0

5. Giancarlo Davite/Sylvia Vindevogel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 02:42:19.2

6. Maxine Wahome/Waigwa Murage (Subaru Impreza) 02:53:48.4

7. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 03:06:15.3

8. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta) 03:11:41.6

9. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza) 03:14:53.0

10. Rio Smith/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Fiesta) 03:18:12.0

11. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Evolution) 03:18:18.9