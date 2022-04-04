Rwanda: Forensic Laboratory Services Costs to Increase

Rwandans could pay an increased cost for DNA tests to establish parentage for children or get proof for rape or carry out an autopsy, The New Times has learnt.

The move comes at a time lawmakers are concerned about the current high cost of these services, which they have recently appealed to the government for a subsidy.

A source who spoke to The New Times on conditions of anonymity said that the Rwanda Forensic Laboratory (RFL) has submitted new costs to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Once approved, the source said, the current costs will increase considerably.

As it stands, a couple together with their child is required to pay Rwf267,000 to be able to get a DNA test.

"This might increase to a figure not less than Rwf300,000 but also not more than Rwf400,000."

The move, RFL officials said, is in line to accommodate the rising prices of several reagents, also taking into account the global emerging crisis.

"Some of these reagents are costly. And their costs change every now and then. But you will be surprised to find out that our costs are based on prices that were put 20 years ago."

The situation, he said, has been worsened by the current Ukraine-crisis, where most reagents were imported from.

"This makes it even more costlier. Starting by the next fiscal year, you might find that a normal test costs Rwf400,000 and the special one (express) costs almost double."

Questioned on the possibility of integrating insurance companies, the source said that there were currently no talks going on.

The laboratory, unveiled in 2018, maintains that its cost is still half of what would be required to pay elsewhere including in Germany, Netherlands among other countries.

For instance, Dr Charles Karangwa, Director General of RFL said that it would previously cost about Rwf1.13 million to have a box shipped to the Netherlands.

He however said that no more samples are being exported, courtesy to the local services.