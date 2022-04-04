Rwanda: Amavubi Assistant Coach - Four Locals Who Can Get the Job

Spanish tactician Carlos Alos Ferrer was appointed as head coach of the Rwandan national team last week as he replaced Vincent Mashami whose contract was not renewed after a series of poor performances.

In an interview with this publication after the unveiling of the new gaffer, the Secretary General of the Rwandan Football Federation (Ferwafa), Henry Muhire emphasized that Alos will have two assistants with one of those being a Rwandan.

Times Sport takes a look at four local coaches who can potentially land the job as one of Alos' assistants.

Eric Nshimiyimana

The former Amavubi midfielder is not new to handling the national team. He has already had two stints with the Amavubi (2009-2010) and (2013-2014) as head coach although the first one was on an interim basis.

In terms of experience at the national team level, Nshimiyimana has it and will be a perfect assistant to Alos.

He has also coached a host of teams in the Rwanda premier league with his last club being AS Kigali and he virtually knows the expertise of any Rwandan player in the local league.

Olivier Karekezi

Karekezi is a football icon in Rwanda and East Africa as a whole having achieved success with the national team and APR FC.

With his vast knowledge in the game coupled with a huge personality, Karekezi could also be an ideal deputy for the Spaniard.

He has a good CV having previously handled Rayon Sports from July 2017 to February 2018.

His last coaching job was with SC Kiyovu where he was relieved of his duties in May last year.

Andre Casa Mbungo

He is now without a club after being sacked by Kenyan club Bandari FC last month.

Mbungo has already coached a host of big teams including AFC Leopards and can be a good assistant to Alos due to his vast knowledge of local and regional football.

He remains one of the few Rwandan coaches with good international experience having coached teams in different countries.

Thierry Hitimana

Hitimana is the head coach of Tanzanian Premier League club KMC FC but could take up the Amavubi assistant coach job.

He has been a dominant force in the Tanzanian league having had stints with Namungo FC as well as Simba.

On the international level, he was the deputy coach of the Rwandan national U-23 team in 2012 and could be considered for the same role with the Amavubi.