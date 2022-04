Nigeria: Grammys 2022 - Wizkid, Femi Kuti Lose to Angelique Kidjo (Full List of Winners)

The win is the Beninese singer's fifth of her 40-year- career

Benin superstar Angelique Kidjo has won the 2022 Grammy in the Best Global Music Album category.

The win is the Beninese singer's fifth of her 40-year-career.

Kidjo's 'Mother Nature' album, which earned her the Grammy, is her first album of original music in seven years.

The 61-year old singer was nominated alongside Femi Kuti and son, Made, WizKid (all from Nigeria), Ghana's Rocky Dawuni, and Hawaii's Daniel Ho.

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album for 'Twice As Tall' at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in 2021. It marked his first career GRAMMY win in the recently renamed category, known as Best World Music Album.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday night in Las Vegas for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with Trevor Noah as the host.

In the best Global Music Performance category, Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist, Arooj Aftab, emerged the winner after beating Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Yo Ma, and Wizkid and Tems.

Here is a rundown of all the 2022 Grammy winners.

Best Reggae Album: Soja, Beauty in the Silence

Best Regional Roots Album: Kalani Pe'a, Kau Ka Pe'a

Best Folk Album: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, They're Calling Me Home

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, 662

Best Traditional Blues Album: Cedric Burnside, I Be Trying

Best Bluegrass Album: Béla Fleck, My Bluegrass Heart

Best Americana Album: Los Lobos, Native Sons

Best American Roots Song: Jon Batiste, "Cry"

Best American Roots Performance: Jon Batiste, "Cry"

Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, "Cold"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Brothers Osborne, "Younger Me"

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Best Latin Jazz Album: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea, "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)"

Best New Age Album: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, Divine Tides

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Vince Mendoza, "To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band's "Meta Knight's Revenge."

Best Instrumental Composition: Lyle Mays, "Eberhard"

Best Musical Theatre Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Carlos Rafael Rivera, The Queen's Gambit and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Soul (tie)

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Bo Burnham, "All Eyes on Me"

Best Immersive Audio Album: Soundtrack Of The American Soldier

Best Global Music Performance: Arooj Aftab, "Mohabbat"

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature