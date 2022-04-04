Rwanda: Mutabazi Reveals Struggles With Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Yves Mutabazi, a national volleyball team player, has revealed that he has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Early this year, the 26-year-old went missing from his apartment in Dubai - UAE where he plays professional volleyball for Al Jazira Sports Club, but was found in Abu Dhabi days later.

A statement released by the Rwandan Embassy in the UAE upon finding him revealed that his disappearance from the public had been due to illness.

Now - almost 3 months after the incident, Mutabazi has revealed that he had some issues with his mental health.

Via his Instagram page, he said:

"Yes it's true what you heard, I was sick and still am but now I know what I am up against. Some call it stress disorder or PTSD, while others just say crazy guy. Whatever you can call it, it's fine and it is true I was sick," he said adding thatche talked to some professionals who provided him with the needed care that helped him get well.

He thanked the Rwandan Embassy in the UAE for their support and some people that assisted him.

Mutabazi is one of the most outstanding players in Rwanda currently.

He captured the attention of many fans during the African Volleyball Championship held in Kigali in August last year, where he played a starring role, helping the country finish sixth.

The 26-year-old contributed 20 points in one game against Burkina Faso, before he also stunned Uganda with his robust ace-service.

Mutabazi made his senior international debut at the age of 19.

Among other achievements in his career, he helped Rwanda to finish fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Mutabazi also won the 2014 local league title with APR, and was part of the national U-21 team that finished in 12th position - out of 20 teams - at the 2013 FIVB World Men's U-21 Championships in Turkey.

In September 2021, Mutabazi joined Al Jazira Sport Club (United Arab Emirates on a one-year contract.