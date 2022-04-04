Rwanda's Rafael York Hits Brace in Swedish League Opener

Rwandan international Rafael York was the hero of the day on match day 1 of the 2022 Swedish Superattan league as he netted a brace for AFC Eskilstuna in their 3-2 win over Jonkopings Sodra on Saturday evening.

The Rwandan winger was in his element at the Stadsparksvallen as he netted two sublime goals to give his side a perfect start to the new campaign.

Jonkopings opened the scoring in the 34th minute through Peter Gwargis before York restored parity for his side on the stroke of half time.

The home side again took the lead in the 60th minute through Adnan Maric and York who had been tormenting the Jonkopings defenders on the flanks equalized for Eskilstuna with a sumptuous strike in the 70th minute.

York, 23, joined AFC Eskilstuna from Kalmar FF in January 2021 and has so far played 32 league games scoring five goals.

On the international scene, he switched allegiance to play for Rwanda last year after previously playing for Sweden at Under 16, 17 and 19 level.

He made his debut for the Amavubi against Uganda last year in July.