Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two Federal Road Safety Corps Officials in Anambra

The gunmen opened fire on the officials while they were conducting routine patrol operations, an official said.

Gunmen on Sunday killed two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

Silas Okolie, a resident of the area, told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen operated from the Oko-Ekwulobia area, but could not say if the attackers also killed any residents in the area before they attacked the FRSC officials.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday.

He said the gunmen opened fire on the officials at about 2:45 p.m. while they were conducting routine patrol operations along with the g Igbo-Uku-Uga route in the Ezinifite area of the state.

"A team of patrol operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps comprising an officer, a driver and two other staff on patrol operations have been attacked by unknown gunmen leading to the death of two personnel with one sustaining severe injuries," Mr Kazeem said in the statement.

He said one official escaped through the bush while they rushed an injured team leader to the hospital.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, decried the attack and condoled with the families of the deceased officials, Mr Kazeem said.

Mr Oyeyemi said the FRSC was working with the police and other security agencies to track down the gunmen.

The attack comes three days after gunmen killed a security guard and razed the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Council in the state.

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks in the South-east; attacks on FRSC officials appear to be a novelty in the region.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a group leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south, has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the two regions.