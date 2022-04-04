Nigeria: Govt May Name Concessionaires for 4 Airports This Week

Barring last minute change, the Federal Government may name the concessionaires for the four international airports this week, Daily Trust gathered at the weekend.

The airports are the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos; the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

The Ministry of Aviation under its Airport Concession Programme is on the verge of concluding the process as directed penultimate week by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had during the commissioning of the new terminal of MMIA in Lagos directed the ministry to fast-track the process.

The request for qualification (RFQ), placed in August last year asked firms or consortia with a track record in airport terminal management and with net worth of N30 billion per bidding firm or consortium to show interest.

It was learnt that the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), a Singaporean firm, and 11 other local and international firms expressed interest in the concession.

Daily Trust reports that the Ministry was supposed to name the concessionaires by the end of the March seven months after it opened bids for the concession.

However, it was delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances, according to sources privy to the process.

Daily Trust reports that the shortlisted companies are expected to sign a non-disclosure agreement before their names would be unveiled.

A source who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said, "The Ministry is being meticulous in the whole process and barring any last minute change the preferred bidders would be known this week."