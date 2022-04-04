Nigeria: Qatar 2022 - Super Eagles Biggest Losers - Garba Lawal

A former Nigerian international, Garba Lawal, has said Super Eagles players are the biggest losers in the recent World Cup calamity.

Last Tuesday, March 29, the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they drew 1-1 with the Black Stars of Ghana in the return leg of the final qualifiers in Abuja.

The latest sporting disaster has continued to draw different reactions from angry football fans who are calling for the sack of the NFF board and the senior national team.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Lawal who represented Nigeria at France 1998 and Japan-Korea 2002 World Cup said Nigerians are in severe pain but the biggest losers are the players who have lost a life-time opportunity.

He said "It is painful that Nigeria is not going to be part of the World Cup but the biggest losers are the players themselves.

"It is the dream of every player to feature in the World Cup. The golden opportunity was given to them but they failed to take it.

"Some of them may not feature at the World Cup again. I hope other players will learn from their mistakes."

Lawal concluded by saying the Super Eagles approached the fixture as if nothing was at stake.

According to him, most of the players don't know the football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana.

"The boys didn't fight hard enough. Even if the match is replayed, I don't think they will win with that kind of approach," said Lawal.