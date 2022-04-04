Nigeria: Fresh Crisis Hits Lagos PDP As Elders Reject Congress Ratification

The crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another dimension yesterday as some elders and leaders of the party rejected the ratification of the congress conducted recently by the Governor Douye Diri-led committee.

The election, conducted on February 27, produced a former commissioner in the state, Mr. Philip Aivoji, who defeated the "anointed" candidate of the party, Dr. Amos Fawole.

It would be recalled that Amos had been adopted as the consensus candidate of the party at a meeting convened by Governor Seyi Makinde attended by members of the board of trustees.

But at the congress, two unity lists emerged which prompted the chairman of the electoral committee to throw the race open for a contest leading to the emergence of Aivoji who was said to be backed by the former chairman, Mr. Deji Doherty and some PDP members of the House of Representatives.

It was learnt that the aggrieved leaders and elders, shocked by the outcome of the congress, had written to the appeal panel alleging irregularity in the conduct of the congress.

The protest against the outcome of the congress stalled the inauguration of the new executive even when the tenure of the caretaker committee which was extended till March 19 had expired.

However, the NWC led by the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was said to have ratified the congress.

But the PDP elders and some BOT members at the weekend descended on the national chairman, accusing him of acting as a sole administrator and ignoring the various complaints and petitions sent to the national secretariat.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor and Chief Mrs Onikepo-Oshodi, the elders, alleged that "there is a well-planned, premeditated attempt to hand over our state to fifth columnists whose mission is unknown, whose purpose is shrouded in an ultimate goal that appears to be an attempt to weaken the party."

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who was contacted yesterday for comment, was yet to respond to our correspondent's enquiry.