Nigeria: We'll Clear Anything Blocking Our Way to Victory - Senator Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party under his watch will clear anything cloudy on its way to victory in the 2023 general polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed presidential and National Assembly elections for February 25, 2023 while governorship and state assembly elections are slated for March 11, 2023.

In an interview with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, Senator Adamu said the party would not tolerate any form of failure to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari handed over to another APC government in 2023.

"The first thing is to work against anything that has the potential to failure. We have no excuse; we have to do everything possible to face the election as one united family.

"If we see anything that is cloudy, we will clear it. We will ensure that President Buhari is there to help win the election. We will ensure he hands over to another APC government. So there is no time to play around, it's time to work," he said.

Asked to state when the party would refund monies for expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants who stepped down at the March 26 national convention as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Adamu said, "We are meeting with them."

He added, "We have met some of them already. We will forge understanding and unity."

On how APC would field candidates for the 2023 elections, Adamu said the party was yet to decide on the mode of nomination of its presidential candidate.

The APC Constitution provides room for direct, indirect primaries or consensus for the selection of its candidates.

Adamu said, "It is not as if it is already decided and just waiting to happen, but these are guides as to the methods of choosing candidates.

"When we get there the party will decide which of the options we are going to adopt in nominating candidates," he said.

The INEC had in a new timetable released recently ahead of the 2023 polls said all political parties shall hold their primaries between April and June 3, 2022.

Senator Adamu also cautioned APC chieftains against taking the party to court and asked aggrieved members who have pending cases in court to withdraw them and bring their grievances before the new National Working Committee (NWC) for possible solutions.

Meanwhile, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked Adamu led NWC to reveal the zoning formula ahead of the 2023 primary elections.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State also said he would only run for the office of the president if the party zones it to the South East.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, Kalu said the revelation would guide aspirants on the right path to follow and in accordance with the demands of the party.