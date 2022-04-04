Nigeria: Investment in Road Infrastructure Building Nigeria's Economy - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration has focused on road infrastructure due to its effect in facilitating job creation and strengthening the economy.

Speaking at the 7th Edition of the African Road Builders Conference in Abuja, President Buhari stated that the roads under construction were to realize the Trans African Highways project that sought to connect the African continent.

"The roads and bridges under construction, expansion and rehabilitation nationwide have been a major boost for the growth of our economy, keeping people at work; driving a supply value chain, stimulating productivity at quarries, cement factories, steel factories and the petroleum sector for lubricants, fuel and bitumen."

Represented by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, President Buhari said road investment made a huge contribution to the 3.40% GDP recorded in 2021 which is the country's biggest in the last seven years.

On the importance of some of the projects, he said "the Apapa-Oworonshoki highway in Lagos is strategic for trade and business facilitation to support our busiest and largest seaport in Apapa and Tin Can Island.

"The Suleja-Minna highway is critical to our petroleum distribution network and access to strategic petroleum products depot in Niger State; and it is receiving attention, while the Calabar-Itu-Odukpani unlocks access to agricultural produce and supports mining and extractive activities for construction in the South South and South East of Nigeria."