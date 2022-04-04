East Africa: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia's Army Chief Calls On Member States to Strengthen East Africa Standby Force

Addis Abeba — The Chief of Ethiopian Defense Forces and Chairman of the Committee comprising Chiefs of the Defense Forces of East African countries, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, said the East Africa Standby Force (EASF) should make preparations fitting the current security issues in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Field Marshal Birhanu said this on 31 March while making remarks at the conclusion of the 15-day training given to officers of member states in Kenya.He also appreciated member states for sending trainees to the session as a manifestation of their commitment to strengthen the Standby Force.

This comes a day after Field Marshal Berhanu and his counterpart Chief of the Kenyan Defense Forces, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, held talks in Nairobi on 30 March during which the two agreed to take lead to strengthen the East Africa Standby Force (EASF) and work together for mutual peace and security. The two Chiefs of staff also agreed to work together in areas of military training.

MoFA referred to East Africa Standby Force Secretariat Director, Brigadier General Getachew Shiferaw, as highlighting the importance of the the 15-day training and experience sharing sessions in boosting the capacity of the Standby Force. "The training drew members of the Defense Forces, Police and civilian crew from Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles and Comoros."

Eugene Ludovic Wamalwa, the Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kenya, reiterated the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and Kenya further calling on the countries to cement ties along with the rich tradition of fraternity between the two countries.

ESAF is a regional organization mandated to "enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region" and is one of the five regional multidimensional Forces of the African Standby Force (ASF) consisting of Military, Police and Civilian components.