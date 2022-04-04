Sudan: Friends of Sudan Reiterate Support for Civilian-Led Transition to Democracy

30 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The member countries of Friends of Sudan have reiterated their strong support for the combined efforts of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission to Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union (AU), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to facilitate a Sudanese-led political process with the aim of restoring a civilian-led transition to democracy.

In a joint statement yesterday, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the USA, and the European Union applaud the ongoing efforts to consult with a broad range of Sudanese stakeholders.

"We look forward to the imminent launch of the next phase of the talks with the aim of building consensus around the structure of credible, civilian-led institutions that will lead Sudan through a revived civilian-led transition period, culminating in free and fair democratic elections," the Friends of Sudan statement says.

"The urgency cannot be overstated. We, therefore, urge constructive engagement of all stakeholders in this next phase and underscore the importance of ensuring women, as well as youth, and other historically marginalized groups enjoy full, effective, and meaningful participation and inclusion throughout every stage of the process."

The Friends of Sudan statement follows the briefing by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (STSG) for Sudan, and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, to the UN Security Council on Monday. Perthes pleaded the council that "the situation in Sudan has not improved". He warned the UNSC, saying: "Time is not on Sudan's side, and I speak to you today with a sense of urgency which is also increasingly felt by Sudanese stakeholders concerned about the stability and the very existence of their country."

In a statement on March 1, the Friends of Sudan previously voiced that they were "committed to supporting the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a free, democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Sudan".

See the latest Friends of Sudan statement here

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X