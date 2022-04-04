Sudan: Friends of Sudan Reiterate Support for Civilian-Led Transition to Democracy

Khartoum — The member countries of Friends of Sudan have reiterated their strong support for the combined efforts of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission to Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union (AU), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to facilitate a Sudanese-led political process with the aim of restoring a civilian-led transition to democracy.

In a joint statement yesterday, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the USA, and the European Union applaud the ongoing efforts to consult with a broad range of Sudanese stakeholders.

"We look forward to the imminent launch of the next phase of the talks with the aim of building consensus around the structure of credible, civilian-led institutions that will lead Sudan through a revived civilian-led transition period, culminating in free and fair democratic elections," the Friends of Sudan statement says.

"The urgency cannot be overstated. We, therefore, urge constructive engagement of all stakeholders in this next phase and underscore the importance of ensuring women, as well as youth, and other historically marginalized groups enjoy full, effective, and meaningful participation and inclusion throughout every stage of the process."

The Friends of Sudan statement follows the briefing by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (STSG) for Sudan, and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, to the UN Security Council on Monday. Perthes pleaded the council that "the situation in Sudan has not improved". He warned the UNSC, saying: "Time is not on Sudan's side, and I speak to you today with a sense of urgency which is also increasingly felt by Sudanese stakeholders concerned about the stability and the very existence of their country."

In a statement on March 1, the Friends of Sudan previously voiced that they were "committed to supporting the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a free, democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Sudan".

See the latest Friends of Sudan statement here