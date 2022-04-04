Sudan: 20+ Dead in Renewed South Darfur Clan Clashes

30 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Daein — At least 20 people have been reported killed in renewed clashes between Fallata and Rizeigat tribesmen in South Darfur on Monday and Tuesday, following the killing of an officer from the Rapid Support Forces on Thursday on the Singo - El Daein road.

Well-informed sources told Radio Dabanga that there were dead and wounded on both sides in El Muwailih, east of Sarqila and Habeel, near to Umm Balula. Tribal notables appealed to the government to intervene urgently to contain the crisis and prevent further bloodshed.

The sources reported that the security committee headed by Governor Hamid Hanun moved to the scene of the events to contain the matter.

In eastern Sudan, tribal clashes erupted in the Id Sidna area of Kassala on Tuesday, which saw several wounded transferred to Kassala Hospital.

These conflicts come after the decision to demarcate the borders between tribes issued by the Committee to Address the Situation in Eastern Sudan headed by Gen Mohamed 'Hemeti' Dagalo, Vice-President of Sudan's Sovereignty Council.

Last Wednesday, Kassala State also witnessed the killing of two people by firing squad and the injury of seven others, in a tribal conflict in the Barma area in Aroma rural locality, and the authorities imposed a security cordon on The events areas and arrested eight of the accused.

