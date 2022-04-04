Nigeria: Train Attack - Nigerian Railway Corporation Confirms Safety of 186, Says 22 Missing

3 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, in fulfillment of its pledge to provide updates on the bombed Kaduna-bound train penultimate Monday, has confirmed the safety of additional 14 persons on board the ill-fated train.

With this development, the total number of persons now confirmed safe has risen to 186.

In an update signed by NRC Managing Director, Eng. Fidet Okhiria, the corporation , said two coaches earlier re-railed have been moved to the Rigasa station, Kaduna state.

"186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes (additional 14 persons confirmed safe today).

"51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or not reachable since Tuesday morning..

"35 phone numbers on the manifest when called are ringing but no response from the other end.

"60 phone numbers on the manifest when called responded non-existent. "22 persons are reported missing by their relatives. 8 persons confirmed dead," the update read in part.

According to Okhiria, intensive work continues on the damaged tracks, saying "more concrete slippers were moved to site while some section of twisted tracks has been straightened. "

