Liberia: NEC Burns 2020 Ballot Papers

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Saturday officially launched the burning process of ballot papers and other electoral materials used during the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, National Referendum and the two Representatives By-elections.

The launching of the burning of ballots and other electoral materials was held under the watchful eyes of Senior Magistrate, Daniel Newland at the NEC local office in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Senior local government officials, security agencies, civil society organizations, religious groups and the media witnessed the symbolic ceremony of the burning of ballot papers and other electoral materials performed by NEC Chair Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah.

All of the speakers underscored the importance of the burning of ballots and other used electoral materials after the elections and disposal of cases as transparent and contributing to confidence-building between the voters and the Commission which have linkages to peace and stability in Liberia.

Saturday's launch of the burning of used ballots and other electoral materials in the NEC Gbarnga Magisterial office will be conducted throughout the 15 counties and will continue until all of such materials are disposed of.

According to a NEC statement, on Sunday, 3 April 2022, the process started on Tuesday, 26 March 2022 in Margibi County and, will end at its magisterial offices in Lower Bong, Maryland and Grand Gedeh counties on, 4 April 2022, 6 April 2022 and 13 April 2022, respectively.

The NEC statement said the disposal of ballots and other used electoral materials is in accordance with Article 4.16 of the New Elections Law of 1986.

The law states, "the Commission shall preserve all writs issued for election and all ballots cast and register of voters made in an election until the validity of such election and its result can no longer be disputed. The ballot papers may then be destroyed".

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission is inviting all political parties, coalitions, alliances, civil society groups and the media to witness all of the burning processes across the country.