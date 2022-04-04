Liberia: Rep. Gray Restates Liberia's Stance Against Unconstitutional Change of Power

Montserrado County District #8 Representative and Head of the Liberian Parliamentary Delegation to the African-Caribbean Pacific States and the European Union Parliamentary Delegation (ACP-EU), Representative Acarous Moses Gray, has reiterated Liberia's stance against any form of unconstitutional change of power in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking at the start of the 41st Joint Parliamentary meeting of the African Caribbean Pacific States and the European Union taking place in Strasbourg, France, the Liberian lawmaker called on the body to take an "uncompromising" position on the matter.

The Montserrado County lawmaker is leading Liberia's delegation at a seven-day assembly, which brings together European members of Parliament and those from about 79 other ACP nations. The body is expected to discuss issues of international concern, including threats to stability, security, and democracy in West Africa and the Sahel region, as well as the global impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We are very concerned about the situation in West Africa and other sub-Sahara regions. Because what affects our neighbors affects us directly," The Liberian Head of Delegation emphasized.

Hence, Representative Gray has called on his ACP-EU colleagues to take a "definitive" position in speaking up against leaders who undemocratically extend their terms in office.

He further reminded his colleagues about the numerous protocols and other agreements they have ratified that frowned on instability and coups, as he urged them to be "courageous" and not mince their words.

Accordingly, Representative Gray also stressed that powerful nations, including those in the West, must be "clear and straightforward" in defending moral values. Adding: "There should be no invincible hands in encouraging any form of instability or coup d'etat in Sub-saharan Africa."

In another development, Representative Gray has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "withdraw his troops."

The Liberian lawmaker also hailed the bravery and courage of the Ukrainian people who he said continue to "withstand the test of time."

Recounting Liberia's own dreadful experience with war, Representative Gray said it was traumatizing to see women and children fleeing in search of safety and bodies littering the streets. This is why "we say no to war! Peace first and peace last!"-Dispatch