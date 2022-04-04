Liberia: Montserrado - 'Complete Leadership Deficit'

Montserrado District #14 Rep faces attack

Montserrado County Electoral District #14 Representative Abraham Vamuyan Corneh, has come under serious verbal attack by one of his rivals in the district, representative aspirant Kerkulah Muka Kamara.

In an interview over the weekend, Mr. Kamara described the incumbent lawmaker, Mr. Corneh as a complete misrepresentation, embarrassment and disappointment to the entire electorate.

Kamara claimed that the smell of Corneh's leadership deficit can no longer be tolerated and it needs serious replacement urgently.

Kamara said the district is experiencing a serious leadership deficit under the watch of Representative Corneh because the incumbent has failed to exercise his function and responsibility as representative and leader of the district.

He further accused Mr. Corneh of failing to make himself available and accessible to the people of the district, something Mr. Kamara believes that the people are tired of and have resolved to boot the incumbent out.

"Representative Corneh has continuously failed to make himself accessible to his people by coming to them and understanding their problems and needs, and how to work with them to solve it," Kamara alleged.

"He has failed in his cardinal responsibility as a lawmaker, to provide oversight, lawmaking and proper representation."

He accused Mr. Corneh of continuously disuniting the people of the district, terming all the new rehabilitation of roads carried out in the district by Corneh as politically motivated projects.

"I am the only person that constructed a road worth over seventy thousand United States dollars here," Mr. Kamara boasted.

He noted that he lost the 2017 legislative election, but he is still with his people in the district.

"We will be in the race 2023 as an independent candidate to make sure that this leadership deficit in our district is removed and corrected," he said.

Aspirant Kamara was a major contender to Mr. Corneh in the past election.

Over the weekend, Team Muka, his support base, in collaboration with Successful Women for Progress and several residents voluntarily conducted a clean-up exercise to help keep the environment clean and to protect themselves against malaria and other diseases.

The joint clean exercise started from the famous Clara Town Football Field and continued to other parts of the community.

Speaking to reporters during the exercise, the president of the women's group Madam Decontee Wreh expressed thanks and appreciation to Team Muka and other residents for joining hands to have their environment cleaned.

"We thank aspirant Kerkulah Muka Kamara for the vision and support. He is here with us today and we are doing this together. For us, seeing him here alone has inspired us to keep our environment clean at all times. We hope to continue this project every last Saturday," Madam Wreh said.