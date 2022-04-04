Liberia: Fight Drug Addiction Before Youth Empowerment

editorial

Editorial: The Liberian government seeming lack of willpower to vigorously fight drug addiction that is destroying thousands of young Liberians clearly contradicts President George Manneh Weah's professed love for youths of Liberia.

President Weah says he holds youth so dearly to his heart, not only because they represent the future of Liberia, which he is committed to improving, but also because the country's young people do have explicit confidence and trust in him to transform the State. Launching the USAID-sponsored Youth Empowerment Program at the Monrovia City Hall on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Mr. Weah said that he has had a special place in his heart for the youth of Liberia.

But the President's expressed love for the youth of Liberia and the reality on the ground is totally different, as thousands of youths, if not tens of thousands, across the country, are losing their lives to narcotics under his watch.

The issue of drug abuse has become so endemic in our society to an extent that substances are being sold on school campuses! Can you imagine, that the learning environment that should be a place for transformation, is gradually becoming breeding ground for addicted youths. That's the magnitude of the situation facing the future of our dear country.

This is not about political speeches, it is something that should prick our consciences as Liberians, especially national leaders. Through lip service or sheer neglect, we are breeding a generation of young people that would lack the capacity to take up future responsibility, given their current social habits.

Communities across the entire country are infested with ghettoes that are involved in the sale of dangerous drugs, and even some of our security officers go there and become partakers with no regard whatsoever for their duty to protect lives and property.

President Weah would truly demonstrate his love for young people by empowering the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the Police and other national security apparatus to raid communities of ghettoes and save our youths from self-destructing.

"My government remains committed to giving all youth the opportunity to develop their potential so that they will be able to compete in an enabling environment in this ever-changing world. To you, our young generation, I promise to prepare and empower you so that you can take your rightful place in Liberia", the President said.

But if the empowerment project that is designed to directly benefit 21,000 youths in Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Lofa counties for five years is to make any significant impact, it should include rehabilitation program to transform beneficiaries into productive citizens after the exercise.