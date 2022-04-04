Liberia: ANC Political Leader Joined Muslims to Dedicate New Mosque

The Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, continues his community engagements, Friday, April 1, in a predominately Moslem community in Johnsonville, a suburb of Monrovia.

The visit coincided with the opening of a Mosque and the usual Friday prayers by Muslims at the Walker Hill Community in Johnsonville.

There is an estimated one thousand plus Muslims in the Walker Hill Community.

The Iman of the Mosque, Mr. Hassan Kamara, welcomed the ANC Political Leader and expressed joy over his visit and participation in programs that marked the formal opening of the new Mosque.

The ceremony brought together hundreds of Muslims including women and youths, most of whom had the opportunity to meet and engage Mr. Cummings and his entourage.

Special prayers were offered for Allah's blessings upon the ANC Political Leader and entourage and also for peace and stability in Liberia.

In remarks, ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings expressed thanks and appreciation for the warm reception accorded him and appreciated being part of ceremonies marking the formal opening of the newly constructed mosque in Walker Hill, Johnsonville.

Mr. Cummings spoke of the need for unity amongst Liberians, irrespective of our tribal and religious connections, noting that no one chooses which tribe or religion to be born into.

The program was climaxed with refreshments and celebrations.