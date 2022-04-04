Liberia: Cece United Takes Control of LFA 2nd Division Table

Monrovia — Saye Town-based Liberia Football Association second division outfit Cece United has taken full control of the second division table after hard fought win over Gardnersville FC.

United defeated Gardnersville FC 1-0 on Saturday April 2,2021 to extend their lead at the top of the Orange second division league table.

After an entertaining displayed from both teams Francis Doe got United goal in the second-half to keep the club title hope alive.

The win has taken the club who is making their debut in the second division at the top of the table with four points above second place Jubilee FC.

Cece United has collected a total of 46 points from 21games four points above second-placed Jubilee FC with 42 points and 7 points above third-place Muscat FC with 39 points.

Junior Professional 2-1 Tony FC

Tony FC who is also challenging for the title and Petrol Trade cup failed to win a game for the third in a row.

The Margibi County based club went down to Junior Professional FC 2-1 at the Tusa Sports Pitch.

The defeat has dropped the club from third place to 5th on the table.

Mighty Blue Angels 0-6 Muscat FC

Muscat FC moved third on the tea with a massive win over another Margibi County based side Mighty Blue Angels.

Muscat secure a comfortable 6-0 win over Blue Angels to enter the title hunt in third place, 7 points behind league leader Cece United.

Life FC 1-1 Jubilee FC

LIFEFC remains at the bottom of the league table.

LIFE and second place Jubilee FC settled to a 1-1 draw at the SKD Practice pitch.

LIFE is seated 14 places on the log with 12 points, while Jubilee FC sits in second place with 42 points.

NPA Anchor 1-0 Small Town

Coach Theophilus Geekor guided NPA Anchor to fourth place on the table with a win over relegation threaten Small Town FC.

NPA narrowly defeated Small Town FC 1-0 to move fourth place.

NPA Anchor has 37 points, while Small Town FC has 17 points and sits second from bottom on the table.

Bong Rangers 0-0 Ganta Almighty

Bong County club, Bong Rangers and Ganta Almighty played out to a goalless draw.

Nimba FC returns to winning ways with a convincing victory over Pags FC.

Nimba FC who welcome their star player Divine Teah back from national duty defeated Pags FC 3-1.

Nimba FC win has taken them to 10th place with 23 points, while Pags FC sits 11th place with 22 points.