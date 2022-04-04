Liberia: Monrovia City Government Condemns Attack On Mayor Koijee - Calls On the University of Liberia's Administration to Investigate the Incident

Monrovia — The City Government of Monrovia has condemned in the highest term an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee by contaminated and unscrupulous individuals who were seen wearing paraphernalia of different kinds on the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia.

The City Government of Monrovia hereby calls on Authorities of the University of Liberia to launch an immediate probe to ascertain the hidden nature of the attack and as well bring the perpetrators to book and face the requisite punishment in consonance with the law; and sternly warns that it will not take lightly any form of violence meted out against the City Mayor or any other citizen residing in the city limit of Monrovia and it's environs.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee went to attend an occasion on the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia where a ceremony was held in honor of a fallen statesman Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, at which time he was unreasonably, unjustifiably attacked by individuals yet to be identified.

An elaborate press conference was held at the Monrovia City Hall on Friday, April 1, 2022, in which Mayor Koijee lamented that people claiming to be students of the University of Liberia were sufficiently armed with machetes and other deadly weaponry. He added that stones were thrown at him and that his security at the moment was at a high risk.

"We want to use this time to categorically condemn the unfortunate situation that ensued on the grounds of the Capitol Building particularly the University of Liberia where we witnessed the lost or the damage of properties and the severe body injuries on peaceful citizens" and added that "Under no form and manner somebody should encounter injury. It shouldn't be something that we are comfortable about".

"We think it's wrong and is totally unaccepted. We want to use this time to call on the authorities of the University of Liberia to launch a speedy investigation and to ensure that the culprits be brought to book", he noted.

He also notified that it is prudent that the Liberia National Police get involve and work closely with authorities of the university to avoid reoccurrence of the situation. "We also think that the Liberia National Police can work with the authority of the university hands-in-hands so that we can be able to ensure that those attitudes that are totally uncalled for, be dealt with".

Meanwhile, the City Government of Monrovia sees this unprovoked and unjustified attack on Mayor Koijee as an abuse to humanity and one's constitutional right to free movement as enshrined in the 1986 revised constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

With a deep feeling of sadness, the City Government expresses great dismay over the situation and intimates that no citizen, regardless of political affiliation, cultural assimilation, or socioeconomic status deserves to be a victim of brute force attack coming from individuals who claim to have been the right set of people to be seated in lucrative positions in national government.

Earlier on Saturday, March 26, 2022, Mayor Koijee received a call from the leadership of the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) asking to use the premises of the Monrovia City Government to celebrate Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, following his role played in the redemption struggle in Liberia. Mayor Koijee in excellent fate granted the permission with the Monrovia City Government shouldering the full responsibility of the occasion.

According to Mayor Koijee, he saw it as an opportunity to partake in the home going of a great statesman. "But on the issue of Dr. Sawyer, we thought it wise to allow MOJA to be granted a free space. Fuel and all other expenses were shouldered by the Monrovia City Government." "We have no regret; infact, we are very proud that we were able to have an opportunity to participate in the home going of a person that has been widely celebrated and considered one of our finest iconic figures who lived his life beyond a particular grouping in this country", he went continued.

Mayor Koijee did not go to speak at the occasion, he only attended to listen and watch. Unfortunately, when his name was called, 'claimed to be' leaders began to murmur. "When they pronounced my name, automatically there was an upheaval in the theater of which I am the Mayor of the city". I calmed myself in front of them. Too often we know the tendency where people who are unable to confront you in person, normally use either institution or individuals as surrogates and puppets and have them puppeteered." That program was being disrupted. In fact, Cllr. Tiawone gonglo was so embarrassed in front of me, and the microphone was being wrestled off his hand", Mayor Koijee iterated.

It's an opened fact that we have the premises of the Monrovia City Government ranging from the Ballroom, the Theater, and the Presidential parlor which are all for renting. We use these places to generate resources to be able to sustain our operation and the upkeep of the Monrovia City Government. Normally when you come to use the Monrovia City Government's edifice, a stipulated percent is required.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Against this background, the City Government of Monrovia has made tremendous progress in combating solid waste. The City Government of Monrovia has introduced a new model waste control in Monrovia. It is intended to properly manage waste and a pilot test has been initiated on Front and Center Streets. It will extend to Bong Mine Bridge which is already 60% clean.

Currently, central Monrovia is being stabilized and there are plans to extend to the northern and southern regions. More than fifty loads of garbage were taken from Rally Town Market which was an illegal dumpling site created by marketers and community dwellers.

The City Government of Monrovia also appreciates petit traders for their partnership in helping to keep Monrovia clean and calls on citizens to desist from bad sanitation practice. Residents are encouraged not to give their garbage to illegal and unrecognized individuals; rather, members of our test team formulated by the mayor.