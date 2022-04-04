Liberia: Govt Reduces Prices of Petroleum Products

4 April 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced new adjustments in the market price of petroleum products on the Liberian market. The change is in keeping with the government's promise to review the cost of the commodity in the country whenever the price changes on the international market.

GoL, through the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company, announced on Friday, April 1, 2022, that the price of gasoline has been reduced by sixty-one U.S. cents, while diesel fuel is reduced by 53 U.S. cents.

The new costs of the products are therefore as follows:

Gasoline wholesale: U.S. $4.82

Gasoline retail: U.S.5.00/775LD

Diesel Fuel wholesale: U.S.5.29

Diesel Fuel retail: U.S. 5.47/850LD

The government informs the public that it will deploy inspectors from the Ministry of Commerce to ensure compliance with the new prices; they will also be tasked with monitoring the price circular in an effort to make sure importers and distributors do not undercut competitors and engage in profiteering.

The Government warns that any importer, distributor, or retailer selling above the designated price structure will face the full weight of the law.

