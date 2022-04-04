South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Green Drop Awards

press release

Witzenberg Municipality the biggest winner during Green Drop awards

In a quest for excellence on issues of water quality and wastewater systems respectively, the Department of Water and Sanitation revived the Green Drop awards and certification programmes. This is meant to encourage Water Services Authorities such municipalities, to ensure the overall improvement of municipal wastewater management.

During the awards ceremony which was spearheaded by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, the host Municipality Witzenberg emerged as the biggest winners on the day. Witzenberg Local Municipality scooped the following awards: Top three Best Performing Wastewater System, Top three Best Performing Municipality, and they also received a Green Drop certification since three out of four of their wastewater treatment plants are fully functional.

Other winners include: Inkomazi Local Municipality and Stellenbosch winning best progress category, this was an acknowledgement for improvement in wastewater systems performance since 2013.

Green Drop Certification programme went to the following recipients, City of Cape Town, City of Ekurhuleni, Drakenstein Local Municipality, iLembe District Municipality, Mossel Bay Local Municipality, Lesedi Local Municipality, Saldanha Bay Municipality, uMgungundlovu Municipality, and Witzenberg Local Municipality.

During the interaction with the media, where he also released the Green Drop report Minister Mchunu emphasized that henceforth these awards will take place every year, he further stated that through these awards municipalities will be inspired to work hard.

"We are gathered here today to, not only release the Green Drop report but recognise and award those who have heeded the call and subscribed to ensuring that both citizens and the environment are protected - with the hopes of amplifying the call for all municipalities to join in." Minister Mchunu said.

The Director-General at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sean Phillips, indicated that Green Drop certification programme and awards are regarded by Cabinet as a major process of responsibility.

"We are going to provide all necessary support to municipalities to ensure that they improve their wastewater treatment operations" said Phillips.

In his closing remarks, Minister Mchunu reaffirmed that the Department of Water and Sanitation is committed to ensuring that all the citizens of the country are granted access to water - CLEAN water at that, but that also, the environment is not harmed in our operations as we do so!