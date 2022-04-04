Senegal National Day

document

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes and congratulations to the people and government of Senegal on the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

On this special day, we reiterate our commitment to the continued deepening of the ties between our countries. The United States and Senegal work together on a range of key priorities, including promoting participatory democracy and fostering shared prosperity, as well as our joint efforts on regional security, climate change, and public health. The United States appreciates Senegal's regional leadership, and we look forward to coordinating closely with Senegal in the coming year in its role as Chair of the African Union.

As your nation celebrates Independence Day, the United States reaffirms our support for Senegal and for all Senegalese.