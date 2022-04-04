Nigerians Not Safe On Road, Train, Airport - Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that no place in Nigeria is safe. He stated this at his residence in Ogun State while receiving a People's Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams.

Obasanjo said this while reacting to the attack on Abuja-Kaduna train that killed eight persons and injure many.

According to him: "So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say 'you're welcome'. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

"A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe on the train, you are not safe at the airport, shows a very serious situation.

"I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria."