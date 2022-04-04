Liberian Muslims Begin Ramadan

As President Weah, Others Congratulate Them

MONROVIA-Muslims across Liberia have joined their counterparts around the world to commence Ramadan on April 2, 2022.

Ramadan is Month-long fasting and praying to God for peace, unity, forgiveness of sins and seeking for repentance from God.

President George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change have congratulated the Muslim community for seeking the face of God through their fasting and praying for the people of Liberia.

He encouraged those of the Muslim faith to use Ramadan to pray for the peace that the country is presently enjoying.

Other congratulating the Muslim community for beginning their Ramadan was the People's Liberation Party of Dr. Daniel Cassell among others.

During the official commencement of the Ramadan, many Muslims on their Facebook pages ask God to forgive their sins and give them the strength, and health to go through the month of fasting and praying.

Those of Muslim faith also ask God to guide and protect them as they continue to pray for peace, unity, love and forgiveness.

Some of those of the Muslim faith who are deeply engaged into political and social activities have informed their followers on social media of their inactiveness, mostly on social matters.