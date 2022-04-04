Kenya: High Flying Homeboyz Go 10 Clear As City Stars Sink Bandari

Nairobi — Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed Ulinzi Stars 4-0 to go 10 points clear in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League ahead of defending champions Tusker FC.

David Okoth scored a brace for Homeboyz before Mike Isabwa opened the scoring while Christopher Masinza sealed the win that took the western based side to 40 points while Ulinzi stagnate 14th on 26 points.

In the other results, early kick-off saw Nairobi City Stars edge out visitors Bandari FC 2-1 courtesy of goals from Timothy Ouma and seasoned striker Ezekiel Odera while the Dockers got their consolation goal from Ugandan Umar Kasumba.

In Nairobi, Tusker FC was held 1-1 by KCB FC with Derrick Otanga breaking the deadlock after 14 minutes of play Steward Omondi levelled the scores in extra-time of full time.

Record 19-time champions Gor Mahia stayed in course to reclaim the title albeit occupying fourth spot with 41 points after beating a 10-man struggling Wazito FC 2-1.