Morocco Coach Halilhodzic Eyes Major Upset in Tough World Cup Group

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic believes his side are capable of causing a major upset at the 2022 World Cup after they were handed one toughest groups of the competition.

The Frenchman said they are looking forward to taking on some of the best teams in the world following the draw for the tournament to be played in Qatar later this year.

The Atlas Lions were drawn in Group F to face Belgium, Croatia and Canada following Friday's draw held in the Qatari capital of Doha.

This means they will face some of the toughest sides in the world as Croatia are the runner-up of the last edition, Belgium finished third in that tournament and Canada are returning to the competition for the first time in 36 years.

"It is a very difficult draw, and there are no small teams in the World Cup," the coach of the Atlas Lions said following the draw in Doha.

"It's a very difficult draw because we have to play with the vice-world champions, third-placed Belgium and the best team in North America.

Halilhodzic said they have to get ready for the tournament by playing friendlies against top sides by involving all the high profile Moroccan players.

"We have to prepare for the match against big teams and with exceptional players. Even if they don't play well they can make the difference, the Frenchman said.

"We will try to make a big achievement in the World Cup in Qatar. We have nothing to lose.

Halilhodzic was in charge of Algeria when they reached the second round of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where they nearly caused an upset against the eventual winners Germany.

He believes he can help the Atlas Lions to replicate the performance of the Desert Foxes in Brazil, insisting the players must believe in his vision.

"I will try to repeat what we did with Algeria against Germany in 2014, and we have to believe in our chances and prepare well," the Morocco national team coach said.

"In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, I was able to qualify for the second round with the Algerian national team, and we could have achieved the best result against Germany.

"I will try to do the same with Morocco. Anything is possible, we just have to believe in it.

The Frenchman said the Arab world's first World Cup in Qatar will be exciting despite the criticisms the Asian country has faced since securing the hosting rights.

"It's a different World Cup from the previous ones. But I think the Qataris will put on a great World Cup with a great show for everyone. We are all impatient," he concluded.

Morocco will open its 2022 World Cup campaign on 23 November when they face Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium before playing Belgium four days later at Al Thumama Stadium.

They will finish their group phase campaign on 1 December at Al Thumama Stadium when they play Canada.

The 2022 World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18.