Eritrea: Athlete Nazareth Woldu Registers New Record

Olympian Athlete Nazareth Woldu registered new record finishing the race in 21 minutes and 28 seconds at the Seoul International Marathon (Daegu) that was held today, 03 April in Seoul, South Korea.

Athlete Nazareth improves the record that was held by herself with 7 minutes.

Moreover, Olympian Athlete Nazareth has improved the 10 km national record that was held by Athlete Simret Sultan since 2006.

Athlete Nazareth has also improved her national marathon record for the fourth time including at the Beirut Marathon 2018, Gold-Coast Marathon 2019, Australia, Milano Marathon 2021 and at this year's Seoul Marathon 2022.

According to her coach, Livingston Abraha, Athlete Nazareth is preparing to take part at the International Athletics competition that will be held this year in the United States.

The Mereb Setit Athletics Training Center has produced many Olympian Athletes including Nazareth Woldu and Rahel Daniel.