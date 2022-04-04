Liberia: More 'Grease' to Morris' Elbows

A Liberian journalist in central Liberia, Bong County has completed the construction of a modern media center as he has been commended by scores of citizens of the County for his achievement.

Papa Morris has lived and worked in Bong County as a journalist and is also serving the Liberia Broadcasting System as Upper Bong County Correspondent for ELBC Radio Station.

Nicely colored orange and gold, the building contains ten offices, a newsroom, conference room, a broadcast studio, studio guest waiting room, two bathrooms as well as back and front porches respectively.

As obvious, the State-run ELBC authority did not hesitate, but to congratulate their own Papa Morris, saying ", we at LBS are extremely proud of all your accomplishments".

The project according to reports is in the tone of over US$67K (67 Thousand United States Dollars) and is the third biggest media house in the country after LBS and Truth FM, and the biggest outside Monrovia.

It can be recalled that Papa Morris started the construction of the building in 2019 just little over two years after opening the station (Kwatekeh FM Radio).

In 2019 Kwatekeh FM Radio was awarded by the Press Union of Liberia as the best radio station in central Liberia.

Journalist Morris who has spent twenty-two years practicing as a journalist is one of LBS's most outstanding Correspondents, and one of the most popular figures in Bong County.

As a media Executive in Bong, Papa Morris has inspired and continues to inspire young people desirous of venturing into the journalism profession in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the official dedication of the new Broadcast structure situated in Gbarnga Bong County is expected to take place in late April 2022.