Rwanda Beats Nigeria in T20 Final in Lagos

After a narrow victory over Rwanda on Saturday, the Rwandans got their immediate revenge in Sunday's final

The final day of the Nigeria Cricket Federation Women International T20 Invitational at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval on Sunday started with history being made in the 3rd place game.

Nigerian Umpires Temitope Onikoyi and Deborah Imobighe became the first all-female umpire team to officiate a Women's T20 International.

The match saw Sierra Leone beat Ghana by two runs, scoring 92 runs for the loss of no wickets in 20 overs.

In the 2nd Innings, the Sierra Leoneans eclipsed Ghana's 90 runs, for a loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs to finish in the 3rd place position.

The final match of the tournament was a 'revenge mission accomplished' for Rwanda as they defeated host Nigeria by 53 runs to clinch the maiden Nigeria Women T20 Invitational Cricket tournament in Lagos.

The match was a repeat of Saturday's last group game where Nigeria defeated Rwanda by three runs, keeping them top on the log ahead of Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and The Gambia who finished third, fourth and fifth respectively at the tournament.

Rwanda won the toss for the first time in the tournament and captain Bimenyimana Marie Diane elected to bat first.

The decision proved pivotal as the Rwandan ladies scored 129 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs; pilling the pressure on the Nigerian team. The Nigeria women's team needed to improve on their tournament-high of 116 runs to 130 runs if they were to be crowned champions of the T20 Invitational in their backyard.

The pressure proved too much for Nigeria as they lost 4 wickets in the first 3 overs and scored just 14 runs in the second innings. They continued to struggle, and fell all out in 17.1 overs, scoring just 76 runs.