Ghana: 2 Die in Accident On Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway

4 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yarboi Tetteh

Cape Coast — Two persons died on the spot in an accident at a spot close to Gomoa Bewadze, on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

The accident involved an Iveco Trailer and Hyundai 800 mini bus were crashed into each other, last Friday.

The cause of the accident was not readily available, but eye witnesses attributed it to over taking by the trailer that run into the Hyundai 800 .

They said that the trailer failed in negotiating a curve, which resulted in the driver crashing the vehicle into the Kia mini truck.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Division Officer (ADO) II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said that GNFS personnel stationed at Apam Fire Station went to accident scene and rescued victims, adding that two others died on the spot.

ADO II Hudu said two passengers who were seriously injured, were rushed to Winneba Trauma Hospital by the Ghana Ambulance Service.

He said a GNFS personnel, who was injured in the process, was also taken to the hospital and was treated and discharged.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X