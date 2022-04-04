Ghana: 2 Die in Accident On Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway

Cape Coast — Two persons died on the spot in an accident at a spot close to Gomoa Bewadze, on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

The accident involved an Iveco Trailer and Hyundai 800 mini bus were crashed into each other, last Friday.

The cause of the accident was not readily available, but eye witnesses attributed it to over taking by the trailer that run into the Hyundai 800 .

They said that the trailer failed in negotiating a curve, which resulted in the driver crashing the vehicle into the Kia mini truck.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Division Officer (ADO) II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times.

He said that GNFS personnel stationed at Apam Fire Station went to accident scene and rescued victims, adding that two others died on the spot.

ADO II Hudu said two passengers who were seriously injured, were rushed to Winneba Trauma Hospital by the Ghana Ambulance Service.

He said a GNFS personnel, who was injured in the process, was also taken to the hospital and was treated and discharged.