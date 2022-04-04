Ghana: New Management Contract for WABU Champion Haruna

New West African Boxing Union (WABU) heavyweight champion, Alhaji Osuman Haruna, popularly known as Sabo Mei Kidi, on Wednesday signed a new management agreement in Accra.

Under the agreement, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Samed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of All for One Promotions and Alhaji Mohammed Osman Khuzaimah, the CEO of New Fadama City (NFC) Gym, under Fadama Business Centre (FABUC) are to share equal stakes of 50/50 in the management of the heavyweight champion, who crushed his Nigerian rival, Cyril John Martin in round two last week (March 26) to claim the title.

The two managers vowed to produce and promote more young Zongo boxers within the Zango community in Ghana to help alleviate poverty and find sustainable means of living in sports under the newly established Zango Boxing Academy (ZABOA) located in the premises of the NFC Gym at Fadama, opposite the residence of the National Chief Imam of Ghana.

Alhaji Abdul Samed currently manages over 20 boxers in Ghana, some of whom hold national and international titles like Joseph Akai Nettey, holder of the World Royal Boxing Organization (WRBO) and national flyweight belts and national middleweight champion Mubaraka Abubakar, among others.