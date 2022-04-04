Nigeria: 2022 Grammys - Angelique Kidjo Beats Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Others to Win Best Global Music Album

Beninese singer-songwriter, actress, and activist, Angelique Kidjo, has beaten the likes of Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Rocky Dawuni, and Daniel Ho & Friends to clinch her fifth Grammy Award.
Kidjo's 'Mother Nature' won in the Best Global Music album category at the 2022 Grammys awards. While receiving her plaque, the singer said that it is a big win for Africa, as she also lauded her fellow nominees.
Meanwhile, iconic singer, songwriter, and performer Wizkid who was nominated in two different categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards, being Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, took home no award.
The Grammy Awards is arguably the biggest night in the music industry every year, as the biggest music stars around the world come together to reward the efforts of the best talents of the year in review. It was held on March 3rd 2022, at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The event was previously scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022, but it was postponed and moved to Las Vegas over concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' album lost to Angélique Kidjo's "Mother Nature". Nigeria's Femi Kuti, and Made Kuti's "Legacy" were also nominated in that category.
Also, Burna Boy did not win a Grammy as he was nominated in the category of Best Global music performance alongside the likes of, Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tems, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, and Yo-Yo Ma.
The award went to Pakistani composer, Arooj Aftab, who won her first-ever Grammy.
See full list of winners:
