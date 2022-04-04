Nigeria: 12 Persons, 19 Cattle Killed in Plateau Attacks

Twelve members of the Irigwe ethnic group were reportedly killed while 19 cattle belonging to Fulani herders were on Saturday night shot dead in separate attacks in the villages of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, the attacks were launched in Cando Zrreci and Ritivo villages of Bassa LGA, when members of the group were observing the annual cultural festival. He accused the Fulani of being responsible for the attack.

The State Secretary of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Ibrahim Gidado Umar, however, debunked the allegation, adding that the group should not have concluded on who attacked them when investigations on the matter were going on. He condemned the attack and called for a quick investigation.

Umar further told Daily Trust that 19 cattle belonging to their members were on the same night shot dead in Maiyanga village of same LGA, calling on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

The spokesman for the state Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed the incident, but couldn't give the casualty figure, saying "The command is aware of the issue in Bassa. The CP has deployed more personnel to the area. I will update you on the matter if I get more detailed information. But at the moment, the area is calm and investigation has commenced."

When contacted, Major Ishaku Takwa, the spokesman for Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace in the state, said: "Our troops received a report of the attack at about 12 o'clock midnight during Irigwe annual festival at Tafi Gana Village. The troops mobilised to the area and discovered seven persons killed and five injured.

However, Daily Trust reports that in recent times, there were attacks and counterattacks between Irigwe and Fulani in the area with both sides accusing each other of being responsible for the attacks.