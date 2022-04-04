Liberia: People Restoration Party to Conduct First Nat'l Convention Soon

The new opposition People Restoration Party's (PRP) Chairperson Richmond Yarkpa has disclosed that the party will shortly conduct its first convention.

The convention is expected to be held on April 4, 2022.

According to the Chairman Yarkpa, the leadership has setup a special committee to conduct the upcoming convention that will elect a new corps of officials.

Speaking on Truth FM Morning program on Thursday, March 31, 2022 the chairman of the PRP said the party's convention is open to the public.

He further disclosed that most of the delegates of the convention that have voting rights will have the right to contest for the various positions of their interest within the party, stressing that those who will be elected are to serve in those positions of the party.

Yarkpa disclosed that since March 16, 2022 the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has given the People Restoration Party (PRP) a mandate that within twenty (20) days the party should conduct its convention before the 2023 presidential election.

Chairman Yarkpa further noted that the Party has an organizing committee within the fifteen (15) political subdivisions which contains 45 people within each county.

"Based on our convention, we are bringing delegates from three counties to grace this occasion on April 4. 2022", he said.

Yarkpa mentioned that the convention will be protected by members of the Liberia National Police (LNP) because of the stampede that was experienced at the D-Tweh Football field months ago.

The PRP Chairperson, said the convention committee has not sent in the names of those candidates who have expressed interest in vying for the positions within the People Restoration Party, but did not name the various positions that are to be contested for during the convention.

He added, "You know as a Political Party, we have an obligation to our people to restore proud to our party".